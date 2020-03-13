REPORT: Shadd, Love enter transfer portal
According to a Tweet from Jeff Goodman, Kansas State sophomore forward Nigel Shadd has entered the transfer portal:
Kansas State 6-foot-9 sophomore Nigel Shadd is in the transfer portal, per the transfer portal.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 13, 2020
We will soon update our Roster & Recruiting Center to reflect this change and explain what it means for the Wildcats' recruiting efforts.
UPDATE (12:45 p.m.): James Love also enters portal
Another post, senior-to-be James Love, has also reportedly entered the transfer portal:
Kansas State F/C James Love III (RS JR) has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer w/two years to play. https://t.co/t3mS89r8vt— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 13, 2020
The Roster & Recruiting Center is now fully updated to account for both moves.
Kansas State now sits at one scholarship under the limit with offers out to a number of key recruits, including Donvoan Williams and Carlton Linguard.
Grant Flanders shares his latest hot board HERE.
