News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-13 09:55:40 -0500') }} basketball Edit

REPORT: Shadd, Love enter transfer portal

Matt Hall • KStateOnline
Managing Editor
@Matthew_D_Hall

According to a Tweet from Jeff Goodman, Kansas State sophomore forward Nigel Shadd has entered the transfer portal:

We will soon update our Roster & Recruiting Center to reflect this change and explain what it means for the Wildcats' recruiting efforts.


UPDATE (12:45 p.m.): James Love also enters portal

Another post, senior-to-be James Love, has also reportedly entered the transfer portal:

The Roster & Recruiting Center is now fully updated to account for both moves.

Kansas State now sits at one scholarship under the limit with offers out to a number of key recruits, including Donvoan Williams and Carlton Linguard.

Grant Flanders shares his latest hot board HERE.

***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***

Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}