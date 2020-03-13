According to a Tweet from Jeff Goodman, Kansas State sophomore forward Nigel Shadd has entered the transfer portal:

Kansas State 6-foot-9 sophomore Nigel Shadd is in the transfer portal, per the transfer portal.

We will soon update our Roster & Recruiting Center to reflect this change and explain what it means for the Wildcats' recruiting efforts.

Another post, senior-to-be James Love , has also reportedly entered the transfer portal:

Kansas State F/C James Love III (RS JR) has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer w/two years to play. https://t.co/t3mS89r8vt

The Roster & Recruiting Center is now fully updated to account for both moves.

Kansas State now sits at one scholarship under the limit with offers out to a number of key recruits, including Donvoan Williams and Carlton Linguard.

