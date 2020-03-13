News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-13 09:55:40 -0500') }} basketball Edit

REPORT: Shadd enters transfer portal

Matt Hall • KStateOnline
Managing Editor
@Matthew_D_Hall

According to a Tweet from Jeff Goodman, Kansas State sophomore forward Nigel Shadd has entered the transfer portal:

We will soon update our Roster & Recruiting Center to reflect this change and explain what it means for the Wildcats' recruiting efforts.


***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***

Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}