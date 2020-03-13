REPORT: Shadd enters transfer portal
According to a Tweet from Jeff Goodman, Kansas State sophomore forward Nigel Shadd has entered the transfer portal:
Kansas State 6-foot-9 sophomore Nigel Shadd is in the transfer portal, per the transfer portal.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 13, 2020
We will soon update our Roster & Recruiting Center to reflect this change and explain what it means for the Wildcats' recruiting efforts.
