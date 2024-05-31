Rice transfer Jordan Dunbar commits to Kansas State
Kansas State has added another weapon to their defense. On Friday, Rice cornerback Jordan Dunbar transferred to K-State, a source confirmed to EMAW Online.
Dunbar will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Despite redshirting last season, Dunbar established himself as one of the top cornerbacks at the Group of 5 level. In 2022, he earned All-Conference USA honors for the Owls. The year before, he was a Conference USA all-freshman team honoree.
The 6-foot-0 cornerback has totaled 44 tackles and 17 passes defended over his career. In 2022, Dunbar allowed just two touchdowns in pass coverage, according to Pro Football Focus data.
Dunbar is the third player to commit since the end of spring camp. Colorado running back Dylan Edwards was the first to commit, while New Mexico linebacker Alec Marenco followed shortly after.
Dunbar is expected to compete for immediate playing time but may be limited to a backup role behind Keenan Garber and Jacob Parrish initially. However, there's a good chance he starts the year as the first cornerback off the bench.