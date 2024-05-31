Kansas State has added another weapon to their defense. On Friday, Rice cornerback Jordan Dunbar transferred to K-State, a source confirmed to EMAW Online.

Dunbar will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Despite redshirting last season, Dunbar established himself as one of the top cornerbacks at the Group of 5 level. In 2022, he earned All-Conference USA honors for the Owls. The year before, he was a Conference USA all-freshman team honoree.