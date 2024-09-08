Stock Up, Stock Down after No. 14 Kansas State survives Tulane
Kansas State defeated Tulane in their first road game of the 2024 season, 34-27. It was a game that went down to the wire, with many K-State players making key plays to seal the victory. The Wildca...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news