Storylines to know as Kansas State travels to play Wichita State

Kansas State (6-4) heads to Koch Arena on Saturday to face the Wichita State Shockers (8-3) in a battle of two in-state rivals looking to bounce back from recent struggles. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+. The Wildcats are eager to regain their footing after two consecutive losses before Big 12 play begins. After a heartbreaking 73-70 loss to Drake in Kansas City, where K-State overcame a 20-point first-half deficit only to fall short in the final moments, the Wildcats are looking to finish their pre-holiday road trip on a high note. “We’ve been on the road for nearly a month now,” head coach Jerome Tang said earlier this week. “This team has shown fight, but we’ve got to execute better for all 40 minutes. We’re focused on finishing strong before we head back to Bramlage [Coliseum].”

Meanwhile, Wichita State hopes to rebound after back-to-back defeats, including a 74-64 loss to UMKC at home on Tuesday. The Shockers began their season with an impressive 8-1 record but have begun to lose their touch in recent games. Before their loss to Kansas City, Wichita State dropped a road game to DePaul by 19 points. Some consider Wichita State a potential contender in a wide-open American, but these last two games have dampened that mood slightly. The Shockers are led by senior transfer Justin Hill, who averages 14.1 points and 3.3 assists per game, and junior forward Corey Washington, who contributes 12.2 points and 6.6 rebounds. Wichita State’s depth is boosted by Xavier Bell and Harlond Beverly, both scoring in double figures this season.

This matchup also marks a reunion for coaches Jerome Tang and Paul Mills, who worked together on the Baylor staff under Scott Drew from 2003 to 2017. After leaving Baylor, Mills took over as the head coach at Oral Roberts. In 2020-21, Mills led the Eagles to a Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Tournament, emerging as one of the all-time Cinderella stories. Mills and Tang faced off against each other last season in Kansas City.

The Wildcats have enjoyed recent success in this series, winning all three games since the rivalry was renewed in 2021. Last year, K-State defeated the Shockers 69-60 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Kansas State leads the all-time series 23-11. However, the Cats are 5-9 on the road in Wichita. The last road win was a 6-point road victory in Bruce Weber's final year as head coach of the Wildcats. With both teams hungry for a victory, fans can expect an intense atmosphere at Koch Arena; Wichita State expects one of the largest crowds in Koch Arena history for the matchup as both teams have fans in and around the surrounding area. For K-State, a win would not only halt their losing streak but also provide a confidence boost heading into the rigorous Big 12 schedule.