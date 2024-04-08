As the dead period ends on April 11, Jerome Tang and Kansas State are expected to be busy in the transfer portal to help retool a roster that finished on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament. To date, K-State has added one transfer to their roster: Michigan transfer Dug McDaniel. McDaniel projects to start at point guard for the Wildcats, filling at least one spot in their starting lineup for next season. K-State currently has four scholarships available for next season, though that number can change depending on decisions from Ques Glover, David N'Guessan, and Arthur Kaluma. For consistency purposes, we're operating under the sense that all three players are returning, though that appears unlikely. As a result, we are assuming the Wildcats have space for four more players. Here is a look at some of K-State's current team needs as the transfer portal starts to heat up.

Center

Michigan transfer Tarris Reed, Jr. visited K-State before the dead period (Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)

Following the departures of Will McNair, Jr. and Jerrell Colbert, David N'Guessan is the only "big man" under scholarship, and his status for next season is still a question mark. As a result, size is a must-add through the transfer portal. And it may need to be more than one addition, as the Wildcats will likely need two players to rotate in the post like they had last season. Michigan center Tarris Reed, Jr. recently visited K-State, but it's been relatively quiet following that visit. However, there's a chance that the Wildcats can reunite McDaniel and Reed, who were roommates in Ann Arbor. UNC Greensboro transfer Mikeal Brown-Jones is also a target for K-State, but at 6-foot-8, he appears to be more of a forward than center. Regardless, his size would be a needed addition to the room. K-State is one of three finalists for Brown-Jones, joining Pittsburgh and Ole Miss.

Shooting

Dai Dai Ames shot 32.9% from 3PT last season (Kansas State Athletics)

The addition of McDaniel will help with three-point shooting, but K-State shouldn't stop there. Despite attempting 23 three-pointers per game this season, the Wildcats were mediocre at shooting them, shooting 31.8% as a team. Kaluma was their best overall three-pointer, hitting 34.5% of his attempts. While Dai Dai Ames (32.9% 3PT) and RJ Jones (29.8% 3PT) could see steady improvements in their shooting metrics next season, the Wildcats should still prioritize adding multiple shooters to the mix, especially with the departures of Tylor Perry and Cam Carter. Adding an extra guard is the easy solution to the three-point shooting problems, but K-State could also add a stretch big, which could help solve two team needs.

Wing

Arizona transfer Paulius Murauskas is a target for K-State in the transfer portal (Matt Moreno | GOAZCATS.com)

Kaluma and Macaleab Rich are a solid core in the frontcourt, especially if the former chooses to return to K-State. However, there are only questions past them. Taj Manning is the only player with the size to play as a wing behind Kaluma and Rich, and he rarely played for K-State last season, averaging 1.0 points in 4.9 minutes per game. Manning could develop with another year in college, but it's unwise to rely fully on that development if you're K-State. As a result, the Wildcats should (and likely will) add another wing who can play extended minutes in the rotation. Syracuse's Quadir Copeland and Arizona's Paulius Murauskas are two names to watch. Murauskas hasn't played much in college, but he's impressed on the international stage and most people believe that his play can carry over to the college game.