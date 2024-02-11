Kansas State's chances of being a bubble team in the NCAA Tournament are getting close to being popped.

After losing to No. 21 BYU on the road, the Wildcats sit at 15-9 and 5-6 in Big 12 play.

While they remain "in the hunt," the last six games signal a team falling apart at the seams. Any promise that Kansas State has had this season is sandwiched between a string of disappointing performances, including a three-point loss to Oklahoma State.

Baring some late-season push, Kansas State will likely end the season on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament, despite wins against No. 4 Kansas and No. 9 Baylor at home.

Not much has gone right for Kansas State this season. They lost two rotation players at the start of the season, one of their premier transfers has struggled to bring consistency, and they've dropped single-digit losses that could've flipped their resume around.

But why has Kansas State struggled?

That question is difficult to answer because, to be frank, a lot is going wrong on paper and the court. But three reasons stand out for Kansas State, who are searching for something to go their way.