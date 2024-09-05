Advertisement
Watch: Kansas State coordinators Conor Riley, Joe Klanderman preview Tulane
Offensive Coordinator Conor Riley
Defensive Coordinator Joe Klanderman
Advertisement
Advertisement
Stanyer is the 18th commit in K-State's 2025 recruiting class.
Kansas State had some up and down units in their 41-6 win over UT-Martin.
Looking at who performed well and who performed poorly for Kansas State on Saturday.
The notable snap counts, PFF grades, and other information from Kansas State's win over UT-Martin
Edwards scored two touchdowns in his Kansas State debut
Stanyer is the 18th commit in K-State's 2025 recruiting class.
Kansas State had some up and down units in their 41-6 win over UT-Martin.
Looking at who performed well and who performed poorly for Kansas State on Saturday.