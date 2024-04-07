Kansas State center Ayoka Lee isn't done. On Sunday night, Lee announced that she would use her final season of eligibility and return to K-State.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3QgZG9uZSB5ZXQuLi48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1lva2llNTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFlva2llNTA8L2E+ IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2tzdGF0 ZXdiYj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2tzdGF0 ZXdiYjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL01pRW9LaXhCdzciPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaUVvS2l4Qnc3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEstU3Rh dGUgV29tZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQEtTdGF0ZVdCQikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LU3RhdGVXQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE3Nzcx NDM4MjA0MjcxMjkzMTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgOCwg MjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Lee's college career has been a rollercoaster, defined by high-level success and injuries. She missed her true freshman season with an injury and last season with another injury. Lee also missed a brief period of this season with an ankle injury but returned for the Big 12 Tournament and NCAA Tournament. This season, the Minnesota native averaged 19.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, earning All-Big 12 First Team honors for the fourth time in her career. In the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, she scored 21 points and grabbed 9 rebounds to lead the Wildcats to victory.

Lee's accomplishments don't stop with this season, however. She's a multi-time All-American, a three-time finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award, and a two-time Big 12 All-Defensive Team honoree. That list of accomplishments doesn't include her NCAA record, either. In 2021-22, Lee broke the NCAA record for points in a single game, scoring 61 points in a win against Oklahoma. She added 12 rebounds and three blocks in the game. That season, Lee averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Following another strong season, the WNBA was certainly an option for Lee. However, she did not appear on the WNBA's list of draft declarations.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZnVsbCBsaXN0IG9mIHBsYXllcnMgd2hvIGhhdmUgZGVjbGFy ZWQgZm9yIHRoZSAyMDI0IFdOQkEgRHJhZnQgc28gZmFyLiA8YnI+PGJyPlBs YXllcnMgd2hvc2UgdGVhbXMgYXJlIHN0aWxsIGFjdGl2ZSBpbiB0aGUgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXJjaE1hZG5lc3NXQkI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG1hcmNobWFkbmVzc3diYjwvYT4gdG91cm5h bWVudCBoYXZlIDQ4IGhvdXJzIGZvbGxvd2luZyB0aGUgY29uY2x1c2lvbiBv ZiB0aGVpciBmaW5hbCBnYW1lIHRvIGRlY2xhcmUgZm9yIHRoZSBkcmFmdC4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL29XZkNieGJCRW8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9vV2ZDYnhiQkVvPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEtocmlzdGluYSBXaWxs aWFtcyAoQEtocmlzdGluYSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9LaHJpc3RpbmEvc3RhdHVzLzE3NzU5NjM0NTAxNjc5ODAzODY/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgNCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Lee was not expected to be a first-round pick in the WNBA Draft but may have been a candidate to be picked in the second or third round. Of course, Lee chose a different path: running it back for one more season. Lee's return means that the Wildcats will return a core that returns four starters from last season's NCAA Tournament: Lee, Serena Sundell, and the Glenn twins - Jaelyn and Brylee. The Wildcats also return multiple bench players who played major roles for them, including Eliza Maupin and Zyanna Walker. K-State currently has 12 scholarships used for next season between the returning players and their two incoming freshmen: Finley Ohnstad and Alexis Hess. Division 1 programs can utilize upward of 15 scholarships per season.