SPRING FOOTBALL BEGINS

Spring football opened with the first practice taking on March 3. The 15 practices will be spaced out from March 3-April 2. Because of that, we were available to speak to head coach Chris Klieman on Friday, as well as his new Director of Strength and Conditioning in Trumain Carroll. Derek Young and Grant Flanders of KSO spoke about the media gathering with both on the KSO SHOW soon afterwards. Find out how the five transfers have been fitting in and more in this weeks Three and Out. In addition to that, KSO also revealed a few players that would not be available for practice this Spring, due to injury.

K-STATE MAKES CUT FOR MICHEAL OKEYODE

A prospect that has probably gone a little under the radar is Rowlett, Texas defensive end Micheal Okeyode. He announced his top five on Wednesday and Kansas State made the cut. The other schools included were Oklahoma State, Arizona State, SMU and Baylor.

LB KAIDEN TURNER SHRINKS LIST

Fayetteville, Arkansas linebacker Kaiden Turner also trimmed his list of schools down to seven and the Wildcats made the cut for him as well. Of course, he's one of a handful of linebacker targets for Klieman and company. Steve Stanard has the Wildcats contending for multiple prospects that are very well thought of in recruiting circles. The other six schools to make the next stage are Wake Forest, Indiana, Louisville, Liberty, California and Washington State.

NEW TRANSFER TARGET

We have already shared that K-State is still in the market for additional transfers, and that they would land at least another before Fall Camp arrives. There are signs and hints that another one may have been identified. Find out who that is and more in this week's recruiting roundup.

2023 MAIZE QB OFFERED

Although they have yet to land a quarterback in the Class of 2022, it is already apparent who the top target is at the position for the 2023 cycle. Collin Klein and Kansas State extended a scholarship to Maize High signal-caller Avery Johnson earlier in the week. The Maize prospect was offered by K-State on Thursday. Iowa State and TCU have also offered Johnson. KSO's Derek Young caught up with him and he shared his thoughts on the offer and what he thinks of the Wildcats at this point.

NOTE ON GRACEN BELL

Things seem to be trending well for Lee's Summit North tight end Gracen Bell. Bell holds offers from Army, Air Force and Iowa State in addition to the Wildcats. Earlier this week KSO's Drew Galloway caught up with Bell and he shared his thoughts on K-State and what schools are standing out to him so far.

NEW OFFERS

WIN AGAINST IOWA STATE

In the last game of the regular season, K-State knocked off Iowa State, 61-56. The Wildcats have won three of their last four games. They knocked off Big 12 foes Oklahoma, TCU and the Cyclones. Mike McGuirl led the way for Kansas State in what could have been his last game in Manhattan, with 17 points and made 9 of his 10 free throws. Next up for the Wildcats is a date with TCU in the Big 12 tournament.

