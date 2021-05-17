Wildcat Weekly Review: May 10 - May 17
2023 RECRUITING NOTES
A few 2023 prospects have discussed taking an unofficial visit to Kansas State. Two are local prospects and another is a brother of a 2021 signee.
REGGIE STUBBLEFIELD COMMITS
K-State dug into the transfer portal and snagged their seventh transfer of the cycle when Prairie View A&M defensive back Reggie Stubblefield committed to the Wildcats on Wednesday night. Find out what it means and if the Wildcats are finished chasing transfers here.
COMMIT WATCH FEATURE RETURNS
Our "commit watch" feature highlights some targets of Kansas State that could be closing in on a decision. We shed light on a few opportunities coming up for the Wildcats.
Find out who is close to a potential commitment date here.
MORE FOOTBALL RECRUITING INFO
Find out where K-State stands for a quarterback, competition for a top target at receiver, some optimism for another top target and more in the latest recruiting notebook.
OFFENSIVE STANDOUTS FROM UC ST. LOUIS CAMP
Derek Young was on hand for the UC St. Louis camp on Sunday and talks about who stood out to him on the offensive side of the ball. There were quite a few Kansas State targets on hand.
NEW OFFERS
K-State made a handful of new offers this week. In football they were to Jaylon Braxton, Mario Crawford, Grayson Morgan and Alex Mota. In basketball they were to Bryson Warren, Ahjany Lee and Kebba Njie.
LOGAN LANDERS FEATURE
2021 basketball signee Logan Landers sat down with Grant Flanders to discuss his basketball life, his recruitment and what he brings to Kansas State.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING NOTES
Find out where K-State stands for their top targets on the latest edition of the basketball recruiting big board.