Wildcat Weekly Review: May 10 - May 17

2023 RECRUITING NOTES

A few 2023 prospects have discussed taking an unofficial visit to Kansas State. Two are local prospects and another is a brother of a 2021 signee.

REGGIE STUBBLEFIELD COMMITS

K-State dug into the transfer portal and snagged their seventh transfer of the cycle when Prairie View A&M defensive back Reggie Stubblefield committed to the Wildcats on Wednesday night. Find out what it means and if the Wildcats are finished chasing transfers here.

COMMIT WATCH FEATURE RETURNS

Our "commit watch" feature highlights some targets of Kansas State that could be closing in on a decision. We shed light on a few opportunities coming up for the Wildcats. Find out who is close to a potential commitment date here.

MORE FOOTBALL RECRUITING INFO

Find out where K-State stands for a quarterback, competition for a top target at receiver, some optimism for another top target and more in the latest recruiting notebook.

OFFENSIVE STANDOUTS FROM UC ST. LOUIS CAMP

Derek Young was on hand for the UC St. Louis camp on Sunday and talks about who stood out to him on the offensive side of the ball. There were quite a few Kansas State targets on hand.

NEW OFFERS

LOGAN LANDERS FEATURE

2021 basketball signee Logan Landers sat down with Grant Flanders to discuss his basketball life, his recruitment and what he brings to Kansas State.

BASKETBALL RECRUITING NOTES