LATEST ON MUDIA REUBEN

One of the top players on Kansas State's board is Park Hill South receiver Mudia Rueben. While there isn't a school challenging the Wildcats currently, there are two schools that could pose a threat. Find out who those schools are and more in this week's recruiting roundup.

TJ SMITH CLEARED

After a knee injury a year ago, redshirt freshman nickel/safety TJ Smith has been fully cleared for football activities.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIHdlbnQgdGhyb3VnaCBldmVyeSBlbW90aW9uIHRha2luZyBvbiB0 aGlzIHByb2Nlc3MsIGFuZCBpbiB0aGUgZW5kIGl0IG9ubHkgbWFkZSBtZSBz dHJvbmdlci4gSSB0aGFuayBHb2QgYW5kIGV2ZXJ5b25lIHRoYXQgaGFzIGJl ZW4gdGhlcmUgdG8gc3VwcG9ydCBhbmQgcHVzaCBtZSB0aHJvdWdoIHRoaXMu IDYgbW9udGhzIGFnbyBJIGNvdWxkbuKAmXQgd2Fsaywgbm93IEnigJltIG9m ZmljaWFsbHkgY2xlYXJlZCEgPGJyPlRoZSBzdG9ybSBjb21pbmcuLvCfj7Ti gI3imKDvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L1RoZVJldHVybT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I1RoZVJldHVybTwvYT7wn6ee4oCN4pmC77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0NhdHM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0NhdHM8L2E+8J+SnCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vMFN6amJwNHpZTyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzBTempicDR6 WU88L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVErwn6ee4oCN4pmC77iPIChAVGFqaXJpU21p dGgpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGFqaXJpU21pdGgv c3RhdHVzLzEzODk1ODEzMzUyMTIyNjU0NzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+TWF5IDQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

TWO TRANSFER NOTES

Rivals national writer Mike Farrell provided two transfer nuggets about targets the Wildcats are chasing. Find out who they are here.

MORE FOOTBALL RECRUITING INFO

Find out where K-State stands for top targets in this month's trend meter and notes on running back recruiting for 2022, as well as a nugget on a top target in this week's recruiting notebook.

KADEN WEATHERBY DISCUSSES RECRUITMENT

Derek Young and Grant Flanders caught up with Colorado offensive tackle Kaden Weatherby to discuss his recruitment, including who the main competition for Kansas State in their hunt for the three-star lineman.

NEW OFFERS

BASKETBALL RECRUITING NOTES