 Kansas State Wildcats football basketball recruiting TJ Smith Mudia Reuben Kaden Weatherby Caleb Douglas Sam Yoon
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-09 19:26:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Wildcat Weekly Review: May 3 - May 9

Kaden Weatherby
Kaden Weatherby (Grant Flanders/KSO)
Drew Galloway • KStateOnline
Staff Writer

LATEST ON MUDIA REUBEN

One of the top players on Kansas State's board is Park Hill South receiver Mudia Rueben. While there isn't a school challenging the Wildcats currently, there are two schools that could pose a threat. Find out who those schools are and more in this week's recruiting roundup.

TJ SMITH CLEARED

After a knee injury a year ago, redshirt freshman nickel/safety TJ Smith has been fully cleared for football activities.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIHdlbnQgdGhyb3VnaCBldmVyeSBlbW90aW9uIHRha2luZyBvbiB0 aGlzIHByb2Nlc3MsIGFuZCBpbiB0aGUgZW5kIGl0IG9ubHkgbWFkZSBtZSBz dHJvbmdlci4gSSB0aGFuayBHb2QgYW5kIGV2ZXJ5b25lIHRoYXQgaGFzIGJl ZW4gdGhlcmUgdG8gc3VwcG9ydCBhbmQgcHVzaCBtZSB0aHJvdWdoIHRoaXMu IDYgbW9udGhzIGFnbyBJIGNvdWxkbuKAmXQgd2Fsaywgbm93IEnigJltIG9m ZmljaWFsbHkgY2xlYXJlZCEgPGJyPlRoZSBzdG9ybSBjb21pbmcuLvCfj7Ti gI3imKDvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L1RoZVJldHVybT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I1RoZVJldHVybTwvYT7wn6ee4oCN4pmC77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0NhdHM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0NhdHM8L2E+8J+SnCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vMFN6amJwNHpZTyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzBTempicDR6 WU88L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVErwn6ee4oCN4pmC77iPIChAVGFqaXJpU21p dGgpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGFqaXJpU21pdGgv c3RhdHVzLzEzODk1ODEzMzUyMTIyNjU0NzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+TWF5IDQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

TWO TRANSFER NOTES

Rivals national writer Mike Farrell provided two transfer nuggets about targets the Wildcats are chasing. Find out who they are here.

MORE FOOTBALL RECRUITING INFO

Find out where K-State stands for top targets in this month's trend meter and notes on running back recruiting for 2022, as well as a nugget on a top target in this week's recruiting notebook.

KADEN WEATHERBY DISCUSSES RECRUITMENT

Derek Young and Grant Flanders caught up with Colorado offensive tackle Kaden Weatherby to discuss his recruitment, including who the main competition for Kansas State in their hunt for the three-star lineman.

NEW OFFERS

K-State made a handful of new offers this week. They were to Curley Reed, Brandon Best, Sam Yoon, Caleb Douglas and Kanye Varner.


BASKETBALL RECRUITING NOTES

Find out where Kansas State basketball stands for point guards and wings in the class of 2022, per Grant Flanders.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2thbnNhc3N0YXRlLnJpdmFs cy5jb20vbmV3cy93aWxkY2F0LXdlZWtseS1yZXZpZXctbWF5LTMtbWF5LTki CiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5j cmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVt ZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwog ICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMg c28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMg PSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5w YXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVj YXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNB JTJGJTJGa2Fuc2Fzc3RhdGUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ3aWxkY2F0 LXdlZWtseS1yZXZpZXctbWF5LTMtbWF5LTkmYzU9MjAyMjczMzEwNiZjdj0y LjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNv bVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=