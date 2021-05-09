Wildcat Weekly Review: May 3 - May 9
LATEST ON MUDIA REUBEN
One of the top players on Kansas State's board is Park Hill South receiver Mudia Rueben. While there isn't a school challenging the Wildcats currently, there are two schools that could pose a threat. Find out who those schools are and more in this week's recruiting roundup.
TJ SMITH CLEARED
After a knee injury a year ago, redshirt freshman nickel/safety TJ Smith has been fully cleared for football activities.
TWO TRANSFER NOTES
Rivals national writer Mike Farrell provided two transfer nuggets about targets the Wildcats are chasing. Find out who they are here.
MORE FOOTBALL RECRUITING INFO
Find out where K-State stands for top targets in this month's trend meter and notes on running back recruiting for 2022, as well as a nugget on a top target in this week's recruiting notebook.
KADEN WEATHERBY DISCUSSES RECRUITMENT
Derek Young and Grant Flanders caught up with Colorado offensive tackle Kaden Weatherby to discuss his recruitment, including who the main competition for Kansas State in their hunt for the three-star lineman.
NEW OFFERS
K-State made a handful of new offers this week. They were to Curley Reed, Brandon Best, Sam Yoon, Caleb Douglas and Kanye Varner.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING NOTES
Find out where Kansas State basketball stands for point guards and wings in the class of 2022, per Grant Flanders.