Watch: Chris Klieman and players discuss Kansas State's win over Colorado

Watch: Chris Klieman and players discuss Kansas State's win over Colorado

Head coach Chris Klieman and multiple players met with the media following K-State's 31-28 win over Colorado

 • Kevin Fielder
The Good, Bad, and Ugly as Kansas State defeats Colorado in Week 7

The Good, Bad, and Ugly as Kansas State defeats Colorado in Week 7

The good, bad, and ugly moments from K-State's 31-28 win over Colorado

 • Kevin Fielder
Recap: Kansas State defeats Colorado in gutsy performance, 31-28

Recap: Kansas State defeats Colorado in gutsy performance, 31-28

In a Big 12 After Dark classic, Kansas State survivesd against Colorado to move to 5-1 on the year. Avery Johnson found

 • Kamden Tatkenhorst
Kansas State vs. Colorado: Staff Predictions for Saturday's Week 7 Game

Kansas State vs. Colorado: Staff Predictions for Saturday's Week 7 Game

The EMAWOnline staff picks the winner of K-State's late night game against Colorado

 • Kevin Fielder
Big 12 Matchups to Watch before Kansas State vs. Colorado

Big 12 Matchups to Watch before Kansas State vs. Colorado

With a late kickoff for K-State, here are two Big 12 games to watch before the 'Cats kickoff in Colorado.

 • Grant Snowden

Published Oct 16, 2024
Behind Enemy Lines: Kansas State vs. West Virginia
Kevin Fielder  •  EMAWOnline
