Let's take a moment to talk about one Kansas State Wildcat making noise at each position this fall camp.

QUARTERBACK

Kansas State true freshman quarterback Jaren Lewis. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

How about true freshman Jaren Lewis? The young guns will be a bit of a theme through this piece. Not only was Lewis praised by quarterbacks coach Collin Klein recently for unique arm talent, he was singled out by offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham this week, as well. No, we still don't think him to be likely to surpass either Nick Ast or John Holcombe this year and become the backup quarterback, but his arrow is pointing upward.

RUNNING BACK

Kansas State true freshman running back Joe Ervin. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

Another newcomer to be praised by both players and coaches has been running back Joe Ervin. The true freshman tailback has been said to be physical beyond his size, blessed with breakaway speed and recently seeing more reps with the Wildcats' top units. Like Lewis, I don't think Ervin is close to beating out his more experienced competitors, but I do think he'll have a role as early as this season.

FULLBACK/TIGHT END

Kansas State junior tight end Nick Lenners. (Derek Young/K-StateOnline)

We reported earlier this week K-State has lost fullback Adam Harter for the season, and that is going to put a bigger spotlight on Nick Lenners. K-State sees its fullbacks and tight ends as interchangeable in many situations, and Lenners was already the best of the bunch at tight end/fullback/H-back. Harter, thought to be the starter at fullback, going down creates more opportunity (and pressure) for Lenners.

WIDE RECEIVER

Kansas State true freshman quarterback/wide receiver Chris Herron. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

True freshman Chris Herron is still listed as a quarterback, but it's really just a technicality at this point. I have no doubts he's still getting looks as a signal caller, but it seems unlikely he's going to spend virtually all of his time at receiver this season then move back to a position (quarterback) with four non-seniors returning next year. Those four, of course, would then have another year of experience on Herron in 2020. That, and it sounds like this gifted athlete could have an impact at receiver as early as this season.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Kansas State senior offensive lineman Evan Curl. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

Ever since the spring we've talked about Evan Curl as a bit of a super-sub along the offensive line, suggesting he'd hit the field if any starter went down. With Conor Riley acknowledging publicly there remains competition for a starting spot or two along the offensive line, it's Curl most heavily pushing favorite Josh Rivas, with Noah Johnson also in the mix. Rivas still sounds like the odds on favorite to round out the starting five, but Curl is going to be a valuable piece, either way.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Kansas State junior defensive end Bronson Massie. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

Bronson Massie dealt with injury through the early part of camp, but his physical condition continues to improve as he works his way in at defensive end. K-State is set with starters Wyatt Hubert and Reggie Walker - plus Kyle Ball has impressed this fall - but Massie's added size and underrated experience leaves him a key piece of this group. The Wildcats will work to find ways to get him on the field.

LINEBACKER

Kansas State redshirt freshman linebacker Daniel Green.

Daniel Green is still working with Cody Fletcher on K-State's No. 2 linebacker unit - and likely will through the season - but the former four-star recruit is getting noticed for his desire to hit and continued improvement during camp. Green isn't off schedule by any means, as there's nothing wrong with providing depth as a redshirt freshman, and I expect there will be key snaps this season where Green finds himself on the field.

DEFENSIVE BACK

Kansas State junior defensive back Jonathan Alexander. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

K-State likes the 6-foot-2, 213-pound (with six percent body fat) junior defensive back, enough to want to try him at both safety spots as well as the nickel spot. Jonathan Alexander doesn't sound like he'll play a traditional nickel spot, but he'll back up both safeties and certainly have some packages where K-State gets his length and athleticism on the field to attack the line of scrimmage.

