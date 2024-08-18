Football: Kansas State announces captains for 2024 season
Kansas State announced their team captains for next season ahead of their season opener against UT Martin, which is just 13 days away.
Sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson headlines the list of captains, becoming one after just one season in the program. He's the youngest captain of the group, as the rest are seniors.
The Wildcats will have six captains for next season in total, including Johnson. Offensive lineman Hadley Panzer, defensive ends Brendan Mott and Cody Stufflebean, linebacker Austin Moore, and safety Marques Sigle are the other captains.
The heavy defensive influence among the captains is not a surprise, as head coach Chris Klieman and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman have praised the leadership of multiple veterans on defense.
Austin Moore currently holds the keys to the defense. He, along with safeties like Marques Sigle, have been called the quarterbacks of the defense by Klanderman. Moore and Stufflebean are also staples on the defense.
Offensively, Hadley Panzer takes over as the line's leader following the departure of multiple stalwarts along the line, including offensive guard Cooper Beebe, center Hayden Gillum, and tackles Christian Duffie and KT Leveston.
This season's list of captains features a heavy Kansas flavor, as five of the six played high school football in the Sunflower State. Johnson played his high school ball at Maize High School, Panzer was a standout at Lakin, while Stufflebean and Moore shined at McPherson and Louisburg respectively.