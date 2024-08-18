Kansas State announced their team captains for next season ahead of their season opener against UT Martin, which is just 13 days away.

Sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson headlines the list of captains, becoming one after just one season in the program. He's the youngest captain of the group, as the rest are seniors.

The Wildcats will have six captains for next season in total, including Johnson. Offensive lineman Hadley Panzer, defensive ends Brendan Mott and Cody Stufflebean, linebacker Austin Moore, and safety Marques Sigle are the other captains.