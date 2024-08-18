PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1UNUZNWDlWSzkxJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVQ1Rk1YOVZLOTEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Football: Kansas State announces captains for 2024 season

QB Avery Johnson is one of six team captains for next season.
QB Avery Johnson is one of six team captains for next season. (Christian Proscia)
Kevin Fielder • EMAWOnline
Kansas State announced their team captains for next season ahead of their season opener against UT Martin, which is just 13 days away.

Sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson headlines the list of captains, becoming one after just one season in the program. He's the youngest captain of the group, as the rest are seniors.

The Wildcats will have six captains for next season in total, including Johnson. Offensive lineman Hadley Panzer, defensive ends Brendan Mott and Cody Stufflebean, linebacker Austin Moore, and safety Marques Sigle are the other captains.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI0IFRlYW0gQ2FwdGFpbnMg4pqS77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9ucGEwejZUUEh5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbnBhMHo2VFBI eTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLLVN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAS1N0YXRlRkIp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS1N0YXRlRkIvc3RhdHVz LzE4MjUyMjM2MzUyNTYzNzc4NDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVn dXN0IDE4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
The heavy defensive influence among the captains is not a surprise, as head coach Chris Klieman and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman have praised the leadership of multiple veterans on defense.

Austin Moore currently holds the keys to the defense. He, along with safeties like Marques Sigle, have been called the quarterbacks of the defense by Klanderman. Moore and Stufflebean are also staples on the defense.

Offensively, Hadley Panzer takes over as the line's leader following the departure of multiple stalwarts along the line, including offensive guard Cooper Beebe, center Hayden Gillum, and tackles Christian Duffie and KT Leveston.

This season's list of captains features a heavy Kansas flavor, as five of the six played high school football in the Sunflower State. Johnson played his high school ball at Maize High School, Panzer was a standout at Lakin, while Stufflebean and Moore shined at McPherson and Louisburg respectively.

