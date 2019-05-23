Freshman Files: Khalid Duke
It's time to get to know some new Wildcats! Over the rest of the month the KSO staff will be bringing you brief Q&A's with the incoming freshman yet to arrive on campus.
Our next subject is linebacker Khalid Duke of Georgia.
Q: When do you plan to get to Manhattan?
A: I plan to come up for summer school over the month of June.
Q: What is your height and weight?
A: I am 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds.
Q: Who are the fellow recruits/commits you speak with the most?
A: I haven't really spoken to many that much. I talked a lot with Joe (Ervin) and Tyrone (Lewis) on my visit.
Q: What have you been working on since your season ended?
A: Since my season has ended, I have been working a lot on football IQ and awareness. I want to get to know coverages and formations.
Q: What is the No. 1 thing about K-State that won you over?
A: Really, it was that my mom loved it. She was very hesitant about every school that recruited me, but she was not hesitant at all about K-State.
Q: What are your goals for your first season at Kansas State?
A: In the first year I just want to come out and prove myself. I want to show that I’m hungry and show who I am.
Q: What is something that people would think is unique about you?
A: I never fall behind in anything.
Q: What school finished second in your recruitment?
A: I attend a military school, so West Point was definitely suggested to me by the teachers and staff from my school.
Q: Which current assistant coach are you closest with?
A: Coach (Taylor) Braet has been keeping up with me ever since the coach that recruited me has left. (Jon Fabris, Blake Seiler)
Q: What advice would you give to younger recruits now that you have gone through it?
A: Be patient and stay hungry.