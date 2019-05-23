It's time to get to know some new Wildcats! Over the rest of the month the KSO staff will be bringing you brief Q&A's with the incoming freshman yet to arrive on campus. Our next subject is linebacker Khalid Duke of Georgia.

Q: When do you plan to get to Manhattan? A: I plan to come up for summer school over the month of June. Q: What is your height and weight? A: I am 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds. Q: Who are the fellow recruits/commits you speak with the most? A: I haven't really spoken to many that much. I talked a lot with Joe (Ervin) and Tyrone (Lewis) on my visit. Q: What have you been working on since your season ended? A: Since my season has ended, I have been working a lot on football IQ and awareness. I want to get to know coverages and formations.

Q: What is the No. 1 thing about K-State that won you over? A: Really, it was that my mom loved it. She was very hesitant about every school that recruited me, but she was not hesitant at all about K-State. Q: What are your goals for your first season at Kansas State? A: In the first year I just want to come out and prove myself. I want to show that I’m hungry and show who I am. Q: What is something that people would think is unique about you? A: I never fall behind in anything.

Q: What school finished second in your recruitment? A: I attend a military school, so West Point was definitely suggested to me by the teachers and staff from my school. Q: Which current assistant coach are you closest with? A: Coach (Taylor) Braet has been keeping up with me ever since the coach that recruited me has left. (Jon Fabris, Blake Seiler) Q: What advice would you give to younger recruits now that you have gone through it? A: Be patient and stay hungry.