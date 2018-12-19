Kansas State Signing Day HQ: 2019 Class
KEY NUMBERS
-Total Scholarships Allowed: 85
-Scholarships Currently Filled: 64
-Open Scholarships: 21
-Commitments: 13
-Open Scholarships after commits: 8
QB - 3 + 1 commit (Chris Herron)
RB - 2 + 1 commit (Joe Ervin)
FB - 2
WR - 6 + 2 commits (Keenan Garber, Khalil McClain)
TE - 3 + 1 commit (Konner Fox)
OL - 13 + 2 commits (Trevor Stange, Taylor Poitier)
DT - 7 + 1 commit (Cooper Beebe)
DE - 6
LB - 7 + 2 commits (Gavin Potter, Khalid Duke)
DB - 14 + 1 commit (Logan Wilson, William Jones)
ST - 1 + 1 commit (Ty Zentner)
TIMELINE
6:11 a.m.: RB Joe Ervin signs with Kansas State.
7:00 a.m.: RB James Gilbert signs with Kansas State.
7:04 a.m.: DT Cooper Beebe signs with Kansas State.
7:07 a.m: OL Trevor Stange signs with Kansas State.
7:08 a.m.: TE Konner Fox signs with Kansas State.
7:13 a.m.: LB Khalid Duke signs with Kansas State.
7:22 a.m.: DB Marcus Hayes signs with Kansas State.
7:38 a.m.: DB William Jones signs with Kansas State.
7:46 a.m.: K/P Ty Zentner signs with Kansas State.
7:53 a.m.: OL Taylor Poitier signs with Kansas State.
8:17 a.m.: QB Chris Herron signs with Kansas State.
8:23 a.m.: CB Logan Wilson signs with Kansas State.
SIGNEE LIST
#2 - RB James Gilbert (transfer)
#7 - DB Marcus Hayes (transfer)