{{ timeAgo('2018-12-19 07:09:36 -0600') }} football Edit

Kansas State Signing Day HQ: 2019 Class

Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

KEY NUMBERS

-Total Scholarships Allowed: 85

-Scholarships Currently Filled: 64

-Open Scholarships: 21

-Commitments: 13

-Open Scholarships after commits: 8

QB - 3 + 1 commit (Chris Herron)

RB - 2 + 1 commit (Joe Ervin)

FB - 2

WR - 6 + 2 commits (Keenan Garber, Khalil McClain)

TE - 3 + 1 commit (Konner Fox)

OL - 13 + 2 commits (Trevor Stange, Taylor Poitier)

DT - 7 + 1 commit (Cooper Beebe)

DE - 6

LB - 7 + 2 commits (Gavin Potter, Khalid Duke)

DB - 14 + 1 commit (Logan Wilson, William Jones)

ST - 1 + 1 commit (Ty Zentner)

TIMELINE

6:11 a.m.: RB Joe Ervin signs with Kansas State.

7:00 a.m.: RB James Gilbert signs with Kansas State.

7:04 a.m.: DT Cooper Beebe signs with Kansas State.

7:07 a.m: OL Trevor Stange signs with Kansas State.

7:08 a.m.: TE Konner Fox signs with Kansas State.

7:13 a.m.: LB Khalid Duke signs with Kansas State.

7:22 a.m.: DB Marcus Hayes signs with Kansas State.

7:38 a.m.: DB William Jones signs with Kansas State.

7:46 a.m.: K/P Ty Zentner signs with Kansas State.

7:53 a.m.: OL Taylor Poitier signs with Kansas State.

8:17 a.m.: QB Chris Herron signs with Kansas State.

8:23 a.m.: CB Logan Wilson signs with Kansas State.

SIGNEE LIST

#1 - RB Joe Ervin

#2 - RB James Gilbert (transfer)

#3 - DT Cooper Beebe

#4 - OL Trevor Stange

#5 - TE Konner Fox

#6 - LB Khalid Duke

#7 - DB Marcus Hayes (transfer)

#8 - William Jones

#9 - Ty Zentner

#10 - Taylor Poitier

#11 - Chris Herron

#12 - Logan Wilson

K-STATE'S SCHOLARSHIP COUNTS AND RECRUITING BOARDS

K-State Football Roster and Recruiting Center

The Big Picture: What holes does K-State need to fill?

