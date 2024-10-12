Kansas State vs. Colorado: Staff Predictions for Saturday's Week 7 Game

Heading into the season, I was admittedly down on Colorado. To some degree, I didn't expect them to remain competitive in the Big 12 this season. However, I'm willing to admit when I'm wrong, and this is one of those times.

Colorado is more than just competitive; they're a threat every week. Wins against Baylor and UCF might not be the most impressive wins on a resume, but they won both games by establishing their style of football, making them encouraging building blocks for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

Enough about Colorado, though. This is a massive game for K-State, who can't afford to start conference play with two losses. With some of K-State's struggles on the road, it's understandable to feel bearish about the Wildcats in this game.

While I agree that K-State needs to show they can win on the road, this matchup benefits the way Chris Klieman has built this team. K-State has the size and strength to establish the running game against Colorado, which should help take the ball out of the hands of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the electrifying offense. Controlling this game should be enough to lead to a win, but it'll be close.

Score: Kansas State 31, Colorado 27