Kansas State vs. Colorado: Staff Predictions for Saturday's Week 7 Game

KEVIN FIELDER - SITE PUBLISHER
Heading into the season, I was admittedly down on Colorado. To some degree, I didn't expect them to remain competitive in the Big 12 this season. However, I'm willing to admit when I'm wrong, and this is one of those times.
Colorado is more than just competitive; they're a threat every week. Wins against Baylor and UCF might not be the most impressive wins on a resume, but they won both games by establishing their style of football, making them encouraging building blocks for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.
Enough about Colorado, though. This is a massive game for K-State, who can't afford to start conference play with two losses. With some of K-State's struggles on the road, it's understandable to feel bearish about the Wildcats in this game.
While I agree that K-State needs to show they can win on the road, this matchup benefits the way Chris Klieman has built this team. K-State has the size and strength to establish the running game against Colorado, which should help take the ball out of the hands of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the electrifying offense. Controlling this game should be enough to lead to a win, but it'll be close.
Score: Kansas State 31, Colorado 27
KAMDEN TATKENHORST - STAFF WRITER
In a high-scoring battle, I expect K-State to win a close one on the road over the Buffaloes. I just think the rushing game from the Wildcats will be too much for this Colorado defense. Expect big games from Giddens and Johnson on the ground, and Dylan Edwards in his revenge game. Defensively, K-State will have a hard time stopping Colorado’s offense, but I think Brendan Mott will pick up some key sacks to help with the win.
Score: Kansas State 34, Colorado 31
JAKE STEPHENS - STAFF WRITER
Kansas State hits the road this weekend to take on former foes from the Big 8, the Buffaloes of Colorado. While the Prime effect has taken over in Boulder, and led to a 4-1 start to the season, this is a game where I think the Cats will dominate the ground game and time of possession to lead to a multiple-possession win. I like DJ Giddens, Dylan Edwards, and Avery Johnson to combine for over 300 yards on the ground.
Score: Kansas State 42, Colorado 24
GRANT SNOWDEN - STAFF WRITER
I think Kansas State walks out of Boulder with a tough-fought victory in the mountains. I think Kansas State will have a ground-heavy offense to keep the ball out of Sanders and Hunter's hands as long as possible. Colorado doesn't have a great O line or D line, so the line of scrimmage will be a point of emphasis and need to win the ground game against a pass-heavy Colorado team.
Score: Kansas State 28, Colorado 24
***
Like what you read? Consider subscribing to EMAW ONLINE with a PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
Come join the conversation over at THE CAT CAVE FORUM.
Follow EMAW ONLINE on Twitter: @RivalsFielder, @EMAWOnline