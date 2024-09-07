PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1UNUZNWDlWSzkxJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVQ1Rk1YOVZLOTEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1UNUZNWDlWSzkxJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Kansas State vs. Tulane: TV, Odds, Gameday information

Kamden Tatkenhorst • EMAWOnline
Staff Writer

Kansas State will continue their season on the road against Tulane in New Orleans later today.

The Wildcats enter the game fresh off a 41-6 victory over UT-Martin in their season opener. Tulane also enters off a win, convincingly beating Southeastern Louisiana, 52-0.

Here is all you need to know ahead of kickoff.

Opponent Background

Advertisement

Tulane Green Wave

2024 Record: 1-0 (11-3 in 2023)

Previous Result: 52-0 win over Southeastern Louisiana

Head Coach: Jon Sumrall

Gameday Information

TV: ESPN

Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play)

Louis Riddick (Analyst)

Kris Budden (Sidelines)

Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen)

Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play)

Stan Weber (Analyst)

Matt Walters (Sidelines)

SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 159 or 199, and on the SiriusXM App

Betting Odds

Spread: K-State -9

Over/Under: 47.5

Series History

This will be the second meeting between K-State and Tulane. Tulane has won both matchups.

2022: Tulane 17, K-State 10

1988: Tulane 20, K-State 16

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2thbnNhc3N0YXRlLnJpdmFs cy5jb20vbmV3cy9rYW5zYXMtc3RhdGUtdnMtdHVsYW5lLXR2LW9kZHMtZ2Ft ZWRheS1pbmZvcm1hdGlvbiIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFy IHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBk b2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMu YXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZl cnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVy c2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9j cy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7 CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQx NDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGa2Fuc2Fzc3RhdGUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUy Rm5ld3MlMkZrYW5zYXMtc3RhdGUtdnMtdHVsYW5lLXR2LW9kZHMtZ2FtZWRh eS1pbmZvcm1hdGlvbiZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTA2JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3Vj ZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0t PgoKCg==