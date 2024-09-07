Kansas State vs. Tulane: TV, Odds, Gameday information
Kansas State will continue their season on the road against Tulane in New Orleans later today.
The Wildcats enter the game fresh off a 41-6 victory over UT-Martin in their season opener. Tulane also enters off a win, convincingly beating Southeastern Louisiana, 52-0.
Here is all you need to know ahead of kickoff.
Opponent Background
Tulane Green Wave
2024 Record: 1-0 (11-3 in 2023)
Previous Result: 52-0 win over Southeastern Louisiana
Head Coach: Jon Sumrall
Gameday Information
TV: ESPN
Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play)
Louis Riddick (Analyst)
Kris Budden (Sidelines)
Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen)
Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play)
Stan Weber (Analyst)
Matt Walters (Sidelines)
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 159 or 199, and on the SiriusXM App
Betting Odds
Spread: K-State -9
Over/Under: 47.5
Series History
This will be the second meeting between K-State and Tulane. Tulane has won both matchups.
2022: Tulane 17, K-State 10
1988: Tulane 20, K-State 16