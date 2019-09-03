News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-03 17:35:02 -0500') }} basketball Edit

K-State lands St. Louis star Kasubke

Grant Flanders • KStateOnline
@GrantFlanders
Producer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Kansas State basketball program has its second commitment of the Class of 2020 in the form of St. Louis product Luke Kasubke.

Kasubke, a Rivals150 member, joins Nijel Pack in the class to form what could potentially be the Wildcats' backcourt of the future.

B7fpirueb72mibzyrvac
Kansas State basketball commitment Luke Kasubke. (Grant Flanders/KSO)

A 6-foot-4 shooting guard/wing prospect, Kasubke had offers from the likes of Creighton, Illinois, Missouri and Xavier, among others, before eventually deciding to give his pledge to the Wildcats.

Kasubke visited Manhattan over the weekend of K-State's football season opener against Nicholls and was impressed with what he saw.

Stay logged in to KSO for more on Kasubke's game, how he fits into the Wildcat program and his own reaction to his commitment.

PREVIOUS KSO KASUBKE COVERAGE

June 5, 2018 Update

June 16, 2018 Update

Jan 30, 2019 Update

Mar. 10, 2019 Update

Aug 2, 2019 Update

Aug 30, 2019 Update

Sept. 1, 2019 Update

VIDEOS

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}