***Yesterday's Question HERE*** In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys. Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them. Let's dive in to the 100 Questions.

Question No. 92: If you were to place a bet on what the first play from scrimmage will be in the Coach Klieman Era, what would you bet on? What about who scores the first touchdown, and who will force the first turnover? Additionally, if Coach Mess and Klieman gave you the honor of calling the first play from scrimmage, what play would you run?

Believe it or not, Scott had sent me this question before a near-identical one came in - and I answered - in this week's Monday Mailbag. Here are the answers I gave:

First offensive play from scrimmage: James Gilbert off tackle to the left, gain of three yards. First turnover forced: Strip sack by Reggie Walker in the third quarter of the season opener, recovered by Joe Davies. First turnover committed: Skylar Thompson tipped pass intercepted in second quarter against Bowling Green. First non-offensive score: Denzel Goolsby interception return for a touchdown against Oklahoma State in game four.

Let me expand on those a bit more and explain why I guessed what I did. Before I do that, however, please remember these really are nothing more than fun shots in the dark I'm going attempt to rationalize as making sense. The rush by James Gilbert seems like the most likely of these to actually happen. I'd be surprised if the first play of the Chris Klieman era isn't a simple off tackle or iso play to the starting tailback, where the safest money (at the moment) is on Gilbert. What I envision for my first turnover is Nicholls falling behind a couple of scores at one point in the third quarter, forcing them to drop back and throw more. I think Hubert may be getting double teamed by this point in the game, leaving Walker free to work one-on-one and get to the quarterback. I see the Wildcats getting out of the first game with a relatively clean performance turnover wise, but that can't last forever, right? I see Thompson throwing to a receiver just before he break (at K-State?!?) and the hands getting up a little late to pop the ball into the air for an easy interception. Last, but certainly not least, if that hypothetical Goolsby pick happens in Stillwater, I may have to change my prediction.

Kansas State true freshman wide receiver Joshua Youngblood. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

Now, for the (slightly) more serious part of the question, what I'd pick to run for the first offensive play if Courtney Messingham and Chris Klieman were ever so gracious to offer this honor up to me. And, guys, if you're reading this, I think it would be pretty cool. I'd appreciate it. All right, here goes. There's been loads of talk about two tight end sets and or sets that feature a tight end, fullback and traditional tailback with just two receivers on the field. And, yes, I do believe K-State's most used formation will probably only have two receivers. So, of course, that's not what I'd do on the first play. I'd line up three wide receivers, two to the wide side of the field (Malik Knowles outside, Joshua Youngblood in the slot) and one (Dalton Schoen) to the short side. I'd have one tight end (Nick Lenners) opposite the two receiver side, on Schoen's side, and a single back in James Gilbert. The play would be a jet sweep to the inside slot receiver, Youngblood. I have a hard time buying this wouldn't at least get seven or eight yards against a defense expecting a traditional hand-off for the first snap. Even if it didn't work, worst case, at least you can use that same motion with Youngblood throughout the game on occasion, not handing him the ball, to hopefully eliminate somebody from the box on straight hand offs. So, not only do I think it would work, I think it would prove valuable the rest of the game. And, maybe more important than that, how many times have we heard Klieman - when talking recruiting - say he's going to find creative ways to put the ball in his play-makers hands. What better way to practice what you preach then opening your coaching tenure at K-State with a hand-off to a wide receiver.

