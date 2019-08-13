KSO: The last time you were available for interviews was the spring when you only had been in Manhattan for about a month and had only practiced once or twice. How have you embraced Kansas State so far? How has that process gone?

Jonathan Alexander: At this point, I’m really starting to buy into the culture, and that is what the coaching staff has been expressing the most to me. Really, we’ve just been talking about trying to be the best at what we can be that fits within the K-State family and what we need this year. So, I know my role. I’m starting to stay in my role a lot, and I’m starting to embrace it.



KSO: What is that role going to be? I know they’ve tossed you around at a few different spots, including nickel.

Jonathan Alexander: I don’t expect to be at nickel. I just know my role now is not to be a one-dimensional player. It’s actually to be all over the place, and I can understand that. Right now, I know that I’m probably a safety. I’m not just a free safety or just a strong safety, though. I know that I’m going to be in different places, because that’s what we need.

KSO: So, you expect to be the next guy up at both safety spots?

Jonathan Alexander: No doubt. And I understand what they are trying to do. They’re still trying to evaluate me in different positions and whatnot and trying to find the best spot. I love it, too. I love competing with everybody, every day and just getting after it.

KSO: You’re obviously physically put together. Were you always big or have you tacked on quite a bit since you’ve arrived at Kansas State?

Jonathan Alexander: Shoot, when I got here, I was 205 pounds. Now, I’m 215 pounds and have just six percent body fat. It’s ridiculous. I shaved all the body fat off and gained it back in muscle.