Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-11 06:05:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Murphy sees championship, excited about future

K6ui58c3lggr3rvth4og
Grant Flanders/KSO
Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

Montavious Murphy joined fellow Class of 2019 signee Antonio Gordon in Manhattan on Saturday night to watch Kansas State lock up a Big 12 Championship inside of Bramlage Coliseum with a 68-53 win o...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}