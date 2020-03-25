Diarra enters transfer portal
According to a variety of reports, Kansas State junior guard Cartier Diarra has officially entered the transfer portal:
Kansas State’s Cartier Diarra is in the transfer portal, source told @Stadium. Averaged 13.3 points this season.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 25, 2020
This news comes just days after Diarra announced he would test the professional basketball waters.
Check out what Diarra's departure means to the program in an up-to-date Roster & Recruiting Center and discuss it with other K-State fans on The Foundation HERE.
You can also read an extensive analytical breakdown of Diarra's junior, and final, season in Manhattan HERE.
|YEAR
|PPG
|FG%
|3PT%
|APG
|TO/PG
|
FR
|
7.1
|
46.9
|
40.5
|
2.0
|
1.9
|
SO
|
6.8
|
40.4
|
36.5
|
1.7
|
1.7
|
JR
|
13.3
|
41.2
|
30.5
|
4.2
|
3.2
BRUCE WEBER COMMENTS ON DIARRA'S DEPARTURE
***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***
Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.