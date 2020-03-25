Diarra enters transfer portal
According to a variety of reports, Kansas State junior guard Cartier Diarra has officially entered the transfer portal:
Kansas State’s Cartier Diarra is in the transfer portal, source told @Stadium. Averaged 13.3 points this season.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 25, 2020
This news comes just days after Diarra announced he would test the professional basketball waters.
Check out what Diarra's departure means to the program in an up-to-date Roster & Recruiting Center and discuss it with other K-State fans on The Foundation HERE.
BRUCE WEBER COMMENTS ON DIARRA'S DEPARTURE
“Cartier has informed me of his desire to test his pro basketball opportunities with the option to transfer to another school for his final season of eligibility. I’m supportive of Cartier’s decision and appreciate the time he has given this program the last four years. He has been a part of many great moments here. We look forward to him graduating this spring and pursuing his dream of playing pro basketball.”
— Bruce Weber
***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***
Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.