According to a variety of reports, Kansas State junior guard Cartier Diarra has officially entered the transfer portal:

Kansas State’s Cartier Diarra is in the transfer portal, source told @Stadium . Averaged 13.3 points this season.

This news comes just days after Diarra announced he would test the professional basketball waters.

