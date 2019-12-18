News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 00:51:21 -0600') }} football Edit

Signing Day Central: Class of 2020

Matt Hall • KStateOnline
Managing Editor
@Matthew_D_Hall
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Welcome to Signing Day Central for the Kansas State football recruiting Class of 2020 Refresh regularly for the latest signings for Chris Klieman's first full class at Kansas State.

We will add them under the Signature Spotlight heading as they sign, also providing a link to each signees own spotlight piece breaking down their recruitment story, scouting analysis and roster fit.

Stay logged in all day for an exclusive Signing Day edition of The KSO Show featuring very special guests, Derek Young's appearance on The Game and full coverage of K-State's combo Signing Day/Liberty Bowl press conference with Coach Klieman.

***Get new annual subscription to K-StateOnline and get 25% off and a free $75 Nike Gift Card. CLICK HERE for details and to sign up***

SIGNATURE SPOTLIGHT (confirmed signings)

KSO MEDIA






COMMITS (Signings listed at top of page)

Witt Mitchum
Witt Mitchum
Felix Anudike
Felix Anudike (Kansas State University)
Derick Newton
Derick Newton
Tee Denson
Tee Denson
Dawson Delforge
Dawson Delforge
Tajiri Smith
Tajiri Smith (Derek Young/K-StateOnline)
Robert Hentz
Robert Hentz (Derek Young/K-StateOnline)
Carver Willis
Carver Willis (Matt Hall/KSO)
Jaelon Travis
Jaelon Travis (Matt Hall/KSO)
Will Howard
Will Howard
Malachi Mitchell
Malachi Mitchell
Will Swanson (No. 87)
Will Swanson (No. 87) (Matt Hall/K-StateOnline)
Hadley Panzer
Hadley Panzer (Matt Hall/K-StateOnline)
Jospeh Wilson
Jospeh Wilson (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)
Cody Stufflebean
Cody Stufflebean (Matt Hall/K-StateOnline)
Jeremiah Harris
Jeremiah Harris (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)
DeMarrquese Hayes
DeMarrquese Hayes (Demarrquese Hayes' twitter @highlight_q)
Ronald Triplette
Ronald Triplette (Sam Spiegelman)
Talor Warner
Talor Warner (Grant Flanders/KSO)
Keyon Mozee
Keyon Mozee (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)
Makholven Sonn
Makholven Sonn (Rivals.com)
Sam Shields
Sam Shields (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)
Chris Vaughn
Chris Vaughn (Matt Hall/K-StateOnline)
Christian Moore (center)
Christian Moore (center)
Nate Matlack
Nate Matlack (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}