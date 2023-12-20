In his senior season, Barnett threw for 2,202 yards and 29 touchdowns. He added 970 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Barnett enters college with the size requirements of a college football quarterback at 6-foot-2. He may need to add a little more weight, but it would be negligible and could be added in an off-season.

On film, Barnett's arm strength and athleticism immediately pop.

He has a slingshot for an arm, being able to launch the ball downfield with ease. That arm allowed Erie High School to run vertical plays where Barnett could find an open receiver down the field.

Barnett pairs that strong arm with the ability to beat teams on the ground. Accounting for nearly 20 rushing touchdowns is a feat for any player. It becomes even more impressive when you consider that Barnett is a quarterback.

Sometimes, that arm strength and athleticism pair up. When the pocket breaks down, Barnett can improvise and make plays happen. There are plenty of plays on film where Barnett bails from the collapsing pocket to make a deep throw down the field.

A propensity to do that can get a quarterback in trouble at the next level, but it's hard to teach young quarterbacks the ability to make plays, even when it isn't readily available. At best, he'll need refinement in this area, being taught when to bail and make a play and when to take a sack. That will come with time, though, and it isn't a major red flag.

Ideally, you'd like to see more plays in structure for Barnett, but that could be a scheme thing. Regardless, Barnett's success in college will rely on his ability to make plays in structure.