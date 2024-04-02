Kansas State guard Tylor Perry will partcipate in the NABC-Reese's College All-Star Game, the school announced in a press release. The game will take place on Friday in Phoenix, Ariz. as a part of the Final Four festivities. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. CT and will air nationally on CBS Sports Network. Perry is the first K-State player to participate in the game since Mark Jones played in 2022. Smith ended up scoring 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Orange team, earning Player of the Game honors.

The NABC-Reese's College All-Star Game pits some of the top collegiate seniors against each other. Last season's roster included names like D'Moi Hodge (Missouri) and Hunter Tyson (Cincinnati), who appeared in NBA games this season for the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets respectively.

This season, Perry will play on the West team, which is coached by San Diego's Steve Lavin. His teammates will include West Virginia's Jesse Edwards, Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga, and New Mexico's Jaelen House. The East team will be coached by Oakland head coach Greg Kampe, and feature NCAA Tournament sensation Jack Gohlke, Providence's Josh Oduro, and Marylands' Jahmir Young.

Perry played just one season with K-State, starting all 34 games. The North Texas transfer averaged a team-high 15.3 points to go with 4.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds. He earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors at the conclusion of the season.