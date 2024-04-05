Kansas State women's basketball added Missouri State transfer Kennedy Taylor, the school announced in a statement on Friday.

Taylor spent two seasons with the Lady Bears, initially transferring from Colorado, where she spent her freshman season. In 65 games, Taylor averaged 11.5 points (50.9% field goal), 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Playing on the bench for most of this season, Taylor averaged 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. She had eight double-doubles, including a 22-point and 11-rebound showing against Drake in the Missouri Valley Championship Game.