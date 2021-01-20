2022 CB Jayden Rowe has connection to K-State
After being one of the major pipelines for Kansas State under the Bill Snyder regime, Chris Klieman and company haven’t recruited Oklahoma much since being hired. Their only example of doing so was...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news