Kansas State added their second commit in the 2024 class with the addition of three-star quarterback Blake Barnett from Erie (Colorado) High School.

"First and foremost, I want to thank god for the opportunity to play at the next level and for giving me this gift," Barnett wrote on Twitter. "And thank you to everyone who's been there with me through this journey and my family, my teammates and former teammates and coaches. With that being said, I'm beyond blessed and honored to say I'm committing to the University of Kansas State. Go Cats!"

Barnett commits to K-State over scholarship offers from Colorado, Colorado State, Oregon State and Washington. Illinois also showed interest in the pro-style quarterback, but the Illini did not offer the 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect.

This past season, Barnett threw for 3,541 yards and 46 touchdown passes. In 2021, he completed 51 touchdown passes for more than 3,600 yards.

Barnett is the second prospect to commit to Kansas State in the 2024 class, joining Shawnee, Kan., offensive lineman Gus Hawkins.