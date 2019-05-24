It's time to get to know some new Wildcats! Over the rest of the month the KSO staff will be bringing you brief Q&A's with the incoming freshman yet to arrive on campus. For this edition, we were able to catch up with speedy cornerback William Jones.

Q: When do you plan to get to Manhattan? A: I plan on getting to Manhattan June 7th to begin moving in. Q: What is your height and weight? A: Currently, 5-foot-10 and 168 pounds. Q: Who are the fellow recruits/commits you speak with the most? A: I speak to Logan Wilson, Joshua Youngblood and Chris Herron a lot. Q: What have you been working on since your season ended? A: Really, my speed. I also have worked on my craft, wanting to use my feet before my hands.

Q: What is the No. 1 thing about K-State that won you over? A: The atmosphere with the fans. Also, really, just the way the coaches came in with a plan to win. They're all about putting the team in the best position to win games. Q: What are your goals for your first season at Kansas State? A: To come in and contribute in any way possible. Q: What is something that people would think is unique about you? A: Definitely my speed.

Q: What school finished second in your recruitment? A: Cal was the second-place finisher in my recruitment. Q: Which current assistant coach are you closest with? A: Coach (Van) Malone and coach Taylor (Braet). Q: What advice would you give to younger recruits now that you have gone through it? A: Trust the process. Keep grinding and working hard. Offers will come in as long as you are working. They don't if you stop. Be an everyday dude, not an every now and then dude.