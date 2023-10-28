It was smooth sailing for Kansas State, who handled Big 12 newcomers Houston 41-0 in their Homecoming game. Here are some instant thoughts on Kansas State's win.

OFFENSE

-Kansas State’s offense looked nearly unstoppable all day besides the one turnover, which took place on Avery Johnson’s only offensive drive in the first half. Will Howard led the offense, throwing for 164 yards and two touchdowns. -Avery Johnson wasn't as effective as in past games, but he also didn't play as much. Is Kansas State trying to hide some plays next week for Texas? Who knows, but I certainly haven't lost trust in Avery Johnson. He still put up 41 yards in his limited playing time and a passing touchdown.

-Running back DJ Giddens also had a nice day on the ground, leading the way with 96 yards and two touchdowns touchdowns. Treshaun Ward was not as effective but tacked on one more touchdown with 32 Yards.

-The story of the day has to be Garrett Oakley getting his first career offensive touchdown on the opening drive. Or was it Seth Porter’s touchdown late in the 4th quarter? Who knows. Regardless, awesome moments for both of those guys.

DEFENSE

The player of the game for the defense for me has to be Marques Sigle. The transfer racked up seven tackles and looked like an all-conference player on some coverages and tackles he made in open space. -Not far behind him was Will Lee III. The blanket was everywhere today, as he had an interception to go with his three tackles and a forced fumble in the 4th quarter. -This is the third straight game that our secondary has looked awesome and forced turnovers. If Kansas State keeps winning the turnover battle, they'll comfortably win games. I also thought the defensive line played well, tallying a couple of sacks and forcing lots of pressure that put Donovan Smith in some rough positions.