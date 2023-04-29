K-State's third draft pick of the 2023 NFL Draft was defensive back Josh Hayes, selected in the sixth round at No. 181 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Originally from Lakeland, Florida, Hayes' hometown is just 40 minutes from Raymond James Stadium, making all three Wildcat selections in 2023 "hometown" picks.

Hayes played his final season of college football at K-State after spending time at North Dakota State and Virginia.

While playing in the K-State secondary, Hayes made 71 tackles and 5.5 for loss. After missing K-State's season opener against South Dakota, Hayes made his debut at K-State against Missouri and made an instant impact with his tackling ability. He was able to fully showcase his skills in K-State's tight win against Iowa State, where he made 11 tackles, one for a loss and broke up a pass. His performance against the Cyclones earned him Big 12 Player of the Week honors.

Hayes' selection joins Felix Anudike-Uzomah (Chiefs) and Julius Brents (Colts) as the third Wildcat drafted in 2023, matching 2013's draft when Arthur Brown, Chris Harper and Braden Wilson were selected. Hayes is also the third transfer defensive back to be drafted under Chris Klieman's watch, joining Brents from this year and Russ Yeast a season ago.

Hayes becomes the seventh Wildcat drafted by Tampa Bay all-time by joining Josh Freeman (2009), Aaron Lockett (2002), Darnell McDonald (1999), Martin Gramatica (1999), Elijah Alexander (1992) and Rogerick Green (1992).