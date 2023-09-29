Kansas State is on a bye week this week, but the bowl projections machine doesn't stop. Sitting at 3-1, the Wildcats are in a strong spot to make a bowl game out of the Big 12. However, with a challenging stretch of games coming up, what bowl game they make will depend on how they come out of that stretch. Here is why various publications have Kansas State heading into Week 5's action.

ATHLON SPORTS

Bowl: Pop-Tarts Bowl (Orlando, Fla.) Opponent: Miami (Fla.) (ACC) The Miami Hurricanes have started their season undefeated, picking up a key win against Texas A&M. However, after a bye week of their own, the Hurricanes will begin conference play, which features a long list of difficult games, including Florida State, Clemson, and North Carolina.

ESPN's MARK SCHLABACH

Bowl: Pop-Tarts Bowl (Orlando) Opponent: North Carolina (ACC) North Carolina has yet to lose a game this season and has beat some difficult opponents, including South Carolina and App State. The Tar Heels are led by quarterback Drake Maye, who many expect to be an early draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Maye has thrown for 1,187 yards and five touchdowns this season.

ESPN's KYLE BONAGURA

Bowl: Valero Alamo Bowl (San Antonio, Texas) Opponent: Washington State (Pac 12) The Pac-12 may not be a thing for much longer, but Washington State is making sure the conference's final season is exciting. The Cougars have picked up ranked wins against Oregon State and Wisconsin, jumping out to an undefeated 4-0 start. Quarterback Cam Ward is playing like a Heisman Trophy contender as Washington State looks to become a dark horse in the conference.

ACTION NETWORK