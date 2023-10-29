Following Kansas State's blowout victory over Houston, the Wildcats are back in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Kansas State has not been in the poll since their early season flutter, which included losses to Missouri and Oklahoma State but found themselves back at No. 25 in the Week 10 poll.

Kansas State is one of four Big 12 teams in the poll. Texas and Oklahoma retain their spot but move to No. 7 and No. 10, respectively. Kansas also entered the Top 25 following their upset victory over Oklahoma. The Jayhawks are ranked No. 22 in the country.