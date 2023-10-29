Kansas State ranked in AP Poll, unranked in Coaches Poll
Following Kansas State's blowout victory over Houston, the Wildcats are back in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Kansas State has not been in the poll since their early season flutter, which included losses to Missouri and Oklahoma State but found themselves back at No. 25 in the Week 10 poll.
Kansas State is one of four Big 12 teams in the poll. Texas and Oklahoma retain their spot but move to No. 7 and No. 10, respectively. Kansas also entered the Top 25 following their upset victory over Oklahoma. The Jayhawks are ranked No. 22 in the country.
AP TOP 25 - WEEK 10
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Oregon
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Penn State
10. Oklahoma
11. Ole Miss
12. Notre Dame
13. LSU
14. Missouri
15. Louisville
16. Oregon State
17. Air Force
18. Utah
19. Tennessee
20. UCLA
21. Tulane
22. Kansas
23. James Madison
24. USC
25. Kansas State
In the USA Today US LBM Coaches Poll, Kansas State remains on the outside looking in.
Kansas State received the most votes of unranked teams, meaning they sit at No. 26.
USA TODAY COACHES POLL - WEEK 10
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Texas
7. Oregon
8. Alabama
9. Penn State
10. Ole Miss
11. Oklahoma
12. Notre Dame
13. LSU
14. Missouri
15. Louisville
16. Tennessee
17. Air Force
18. Utah
19. Oregon State
20. UCLA
21. Tulane
22. USC
23. Kansas
24. James Madison
25. North Carolina
26. Kansas State