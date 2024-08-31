PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1UNUZNWDlWSzkxJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVQ1Rk1YOVZLOTEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Kansas State vs. UT-Martin: TV, Odds, Gameday information

Kamden Tatkenhorst • EMAWOnline
Staff Writer

Kansas State will open up their 2024 season against FCS Opponent, the UT-Martin Skyhawks.

The Skyhawks were picked 1st in the OVC Preseason poll, and are looking to win the conference for the 4th year in a row. Last season, UT-Martin finished with eight wins, but missed out on a bid to the FCS Playoffs.

Opponent Background

UT-Martin Skyhawks

2023 Record: 8-3 (1st in OVC)

Head Coach: Jason Simpson

Gameday Information

Kickoff: 6 p.m. CT

Weather: 86F at kickoff

Where to Watch:

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

•Mark Neeley (Play-by-Play)

•Ahman Green (Analyst)

Radio: K-State Sports Network, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 160 or 198, Big 12 Radio on TuneIn

•Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play)

•Stan Weber (Analyst)

•Matt Walters (Sideline)

Betting Odds

Spread: K-State -37.5

Over/Under: 56/5

Series History

This will be the first meeting between K-State and UT-Martin, but K-State has played an FCS opponent five times in the last six seasons.

2023: K-State 45, SEMO 0

2022: K-State 34, South Dakota 0

2021: K-State 31, Southern Illinois 23

2019: K-State 49, Nicholls 14

2018: K-State 27, South Dakota 24

Traffic Information

Earlier this week, K-State Athletics mentioned that multiple construction projects in and around Manhattan could impact travel plans.

I-70 at Junction City – The pavement replacement project between Exit 295 on the west and mile marker 300 on the east of Junction City will again impact football game traffic this season. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction and is head-to-head. Fans are to note that westbound exit ramps 296, 298 and 299 are closed. The speed limit is reduced in this area and delays are anticipated with heavy gameday traffic. Kansas Department of Transportation officials suggest that fans driving to Manhattan from the south or west who typically utilize I-70 through Junction City consider using an alternate route.

I-70 at McDowell Creek Road – In addition, beginning September 9 prior to the Arizona game on Friday, September 13, the exit at McDowell Creek Road will close as the bridge over I-70 is replaced. Traffic on I-70 in this area will be reduced to one lane through the work zone. The project is scheduled to be completed in May 2025.

Kimball Avenue – Construction on Kimball Avenue has been completed and the roadway is open to east-west traffic at the Denison Avenue intersection. However, shipping delays related to the new traffic signal for the intersection will prevent Denison from reopening to left turns. Only “right-in” and “right-out” southbound traffic will be allowed initially for safety reasons and through traffic on Kimball will not stop. Denison Avenue – Denison will remain closed south of Kimball to the intersection to Olympic Drive (Recreation Complex entrance) during the football season. Fans who normally utilize Denison to access parking lots along Kimball will need to use College or Manhattan avenues. Parking for Lot E4, VIP and the student tailgate area is accessible from Denison through Olympic Drive.

Anderson Avenue – Anderson Avenue from Seth Child Road to Wreath Avenue is under construction, a project that will last through the fall. Traffic is one lane in both directions, so fans are to expect delays in this area.

