In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys. Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them. Let's dive in to the 100 Questions.

Question No. 99:

Question No. 99: In the final years of Bill Snyder’s regime there were a few 'go-to' talking points by the national color and play-by-play voices when they had K-State games. They included, but were not limited to, he likes chocolate chip cookies, he eats one meal a day (Taco Bell), his son was on the staff and the associate head coach, and this was his second stint, which has brought his years up to K-State up to (whatever the number was that given year). What will be the generic talking points used for Coach Klieman this year, and if the results warrant what may be the talking points five years from now?

Ah yes, a classic, "You know what? Kansas State just doesn't beat itself..." situation. As a Kansas State fan I'm sure you've heard that line, or any of the examples laid out above by Scott, when watching your Wildcats on TV. Bill Snyder has retired, of course, and now it's Chris Klieman those filling time on K-State sports broadcasts will look to talk about. What will they say? I'm sure you'll see some "Following a Legend..." graphics, listing out all of Bill Snyder's accomplishments compared to the rest of the head coaches, combined, at K-State. They'll be plenty of "FCS to FBS" talk, mentioning the national championships Klieman piled up at North Dakota State and then discussing how that success will transition to Kansas State.

Get ready to see clips, galore, of Klieman both as a player going up against K-State and Snyder at Northern Iowa and of Klieman coordinating the NDSU defense in Manhattan in 2013 (both wins for Klieman, by the way, they'll note). Any time the Wildcats have back-to-back successful, traditional rushing plays against a Big 12 defense (think, for example, an 11-yard rush by Jordon Brown followed up by a 13-yard gain by James Gilbert at Oklahoma State), announcers may well gush about, "Big 12 defenses having issues slowing this old-school K-State offense." Oh, and for the record, me making fun of what will likely become somewhat tired talking points doesn't mean I won't fall into the trap of using them myself.

As for five years from now? That's much harder to project, but if we're assuming success (as mentioned in the question) I think it's likely we'll hear some of the same half-compliment/half back-handed shots at K-State comments like: These Wildcats sure are tough to prepare for in a one-week scenario... K-State doesn't have the best athletes, but the Wildcats sure are physical... This running game kind of lulls to to sleep, then you suddenly get that one big play... That midwestern toughness of Klieman traveled from Fargo to Manhattan... Bill Snyder would be proud of that one! (Any special teams score or big QB run) They aren't the best athletes, but they just find guys who fit their system...

And, of course, some of this will be accurate. But even if the Wildcats have a high level of success on the field, and recruit at a level higher than Snyder ever did in 2.0, I'd be surprised if the media still doesn't believe K-State is overachieving as opposed to having a truly talented football team. And maybe that brings me to the point I hoped to wrap this up with. If Klieman can be successful at K-State AND find a way for the national narrative to be about the players and program - not the head coach - that could be a means towards sustainability not necessarily achieved under Snyder, speaking specifically about program marketability. If Klieman can have the talking heads (and, you know, people like me) marveling at K-State's talent instead of speaking in cliches, you'll know the Wildcats head coach has done something very, very right.

