More on Van Malone's new cornerback offer

Kansas State continues their slow drip into Arkansas.

They offered six players from the Natural State in the 2022 class and hosted four on visits last June. Four more Arkansas natives have been offered by the Wildcats in the class of 2023, including cornerback RJ Lester of Fort Smith.

It followed the scholarship that was extended to his teammate KyVeon Perkins.

"The offer was relieving," Lester said. "Just to have someone take notice of all of the hard work that I have put in. We had practice, so coach Van Malone shook my hand and told me that he was watching."

The offer from Malone to Lester was not the first time that the two have spoken. They had met prior to that as well.

"As a sophomore, I went to a camp and met him," Lester revealed.

They have developed a strong bond ever since that could come into play as K-State pursues him for a spot on their defense and in the 2023 class.

"Our relationship is good," Lester noted. "We have talked a lot, but we are getting to know each other even more now."