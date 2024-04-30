New Mexico LB Alec Marenco commits to transfer to Kansas State
Kansas State football isn't done grabbing commitments.
A few days after adding running back Dylan Edwards from Colorado, the defense got involved in the process, landing New Mexico linebacker Alec Marenco. Marenco, who spent the last three seasons with New Mexico, will have one season of eligibility remaining.
Marenco, who has battled injuries throughout his college career, finally broke out last season, starting in 10 games. The El Paso, TX. native recorded a team-high 66 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss.
Over his career, Marenco has played in 27 games, posting 96 career tackles.
***
SUBSCRIBE TO EMAW ONLINE WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION | DISCUSS AT THE CAT CAVE FORUM | TWITTER: @RivalsFielder, @EMAWOnline
***
K-State's linebacker room has undergone some movement during the off-season, namely with the uncertainty around Jake Clifton. As a result, the Wildcats needed to add additional linebackers.
Marenco will also add needed experience in the room, and likely provide competition with Austin Romaine.
Although the transfer portal is officially closed for new entries, players will still be allowed to commit. As a result, there's a possibility that the Wildcats are not done making moves in the transfer portal.