Notebook: Moore becomes a leader, inside Edwards' recruitment, and more
Kansas State's trip to the Sin City was all business for head coach Chris Klieman and the five players brought to Big 12 Media Days.The team took a charter flight to Las Vegas, choosing to come and...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news