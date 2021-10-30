Players of the game: Kansas State crushes TCU 31-12

OFFENSIVE MVP: Deuce Vaughn

It was more of a dominating performance on the defensive side of the ball for Kansas State, and another stagnant third quarter from the offensive side. The good news is they put up 21 points in the first half and the defense kept TCU from ever threatening. Deuce Vaughn had a bulk of the production. He picked up over 100 yards from scrimmage before the half and finished the game with 165. Combine that with his two touchdowns and over 100 yards on the ground, he's the easy choice here for offensive MVP. Daniel Imatorbhebhe deserves to be mentioned, too. He had a 73-yard touchdown reception that was capped with a nasty stiff arm to ensure a score at the very beginning of the fourth quarter.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Sb2xsIHRoZSBkaWNlLCBjYW1lIHVwIDc8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvS1N0YXRlRkI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNLU3RhdGVGQjwvYT4g4pqSIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ19WYXVnaG4yMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ19WYXVnaG4yMjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3NOTkVqVnJFbEoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zTk5FalZyRWxKPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEstU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBLU3RhdGVGQikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LU3RhdGVGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1NDU0 NTczMjM2MzYwMzk3NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDMw LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

DEFENSIVE MVP: Felix Anudike-Uzomah

We witnessed an unreal performance from Felix Anudike-Uzomah. He entered the game second in the Big 12 in sacks with six. He matched his season total on Saturday against TCU. That was a Kansas State record and tied the NCAA record. Anudike-Uzomah also leads the country in sacks with 12. That happens to also be the all-time single-season record for K-State. Remember, there's still four games remaining, possibly five. Double teams barely deter him. Holding him is the offensive line's best bet and even that sometimes doesn't stop him. He's powerful, elusive and fast for his build. He may just be scratching the surface of his potential. He's dynamic. He's great with his hand usage and has a repertoire of pass-rushing moves that could allow him to unlock even more in his arsenal and allow him to continue to be unstoppable. There's no way to put it lightly. Anudike-Uzomah may be the best defensive lineman in the Big 12, and if he continues to be a playmaker, defensive player of the year in the league could be his for the taking.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qoIE5DQUEgUkVDT1JEIPCfmqg8YnI+PGJyPldpdGggaGlzIDZ0 aCBzYWNrIHRvZGF5LCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Zh bnVkaWtlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBmYW51ZGlrZTwvYT4gaGFz IG5vdyB0aWVkIHRoZSBuY2FhIHNpbmdsZS1nYW1lIHNhY2sgcmVjb3JkIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9LU3RhdGVGQj9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0tTdGF0ZUZCPC9h PiDimpIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL083eFFRU3ZlamIiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PN3hRUVN2ZWpiPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEstU3RhdGUg Rm9vdGJhbGwgKEBLU3RhdGVGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9LU3RhdGVGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1NDU3Njg3NzgzMDY0MzcxNj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDMwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

SPECIAL TEAMS MVP: Chris Tennet