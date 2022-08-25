TRANSITION

According to safety Josh Hayes, the transition to Kansas State has been seamless. That's even when switching positions from cornerback to safety. And it helps a lot that he was at North Dakota State prior to his stint at Virginia. Though his time with the Cavaliers was uneventful, he has been someone that has been adored and loved in Manhattan. He has fit in right in with the community and with the locker room and he couldn't be happier. Another aid to his cause has been his memory of how things went in Fargo. There has been some crossover to how they conduct business at K-State. The efficiency of practices and workouts is something he was able to pick up on right away because of his previous experience. And though they are running a different scheme, his man-to-man coverage reps in the past have been a benefit to him at free safety, and he has nestled into a spot and position where he may be the top safety on the team.

Cincere Mason (Kansas State Athletics)

LEADERS

Leadership is needed at safety. They lost a lot of experience when all three starters from a year ago had their eligibilities expire. It is not as simple as it sounds to replace that kind of maturity in Ross Elder, Jahron McPherson and Russ Yeast. The last of that trio is now playing in the NFL. However, Kansas State feels comfortable with the plethora of options that are available to them and the vocal leaders that have stepped up and assumed those roles thus far have been Hayes and Cincere Mason. They have played a lot of college football and that shows up both in the pre-snap reads and the post-snap communication between defenders.

PLAYING FAST

Playing fast is the central part of the defensive philosophy under Chris Klieman, whether K-State has been in a four-down or three-down alignment. Obviously, they now deploy a 3-3-5 scheme. And though they played fast versus Stanford, it wasn't always the case a season ago. They were definitely hampered by the loss of Khalid Duke before they successfully adjusted and made the right amendments in order to have better outcomes against the other teams remaining on the schedule. Thankfully, they found a weapon in Reggie Stubblefield. There were still some kinks to work out in the offseason. The Wildcats were still fine-tuning everything, and they needed to discover what the solutions were at safety as well. Some of that was some positional switches. Shawn Robinson left the safety position for the linebacker room. Hayes left the cornerback spot for the safeties and began to work more and more under Joe Klanderman. Between the Spring and now, it is a night and day difference. They are more understanding of the concepts and principles and aren't still concluding on where to put who and in what situations. They can now just play football and everything is clicking.

A STANDOUT

It is a weird habit and hobby of mine. I typically point it out when writing up each story about every media session. I like to identify where the subject of the interview lights up the most or is the most animated. For Josh Hayes, it was when he was asked about linebacker Daniel Green. "That's a guy," he immediately answered. That is not an isolated incident. That has happened a few times when speaking to coaches and players when discussing the All-Big 12 linebacker. He has recently been named a captain at Kansas State, and it's clear that he's viewed as one of the more integral pieces to the 2022 roster. He's flying around, and according to Hayes, Green "does not miss". I'm expecting a performance for the books from the Wildcat linebacker.

Adrian Martinez (Kansas State Athletics)

OFFENSIVE PLAYER GIVING FITS