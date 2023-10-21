Kansas State enjoyed its first game at home in a month, blowing out TCU, 41-3.

The Wildcats move to 5-2 overall, and 3-1 in the Big 12.

Kansas State offense finished with nearly 600 total yards including over 300 yards on the ground.

It was a question all week about who we would see at quarterback for Kansas State. However, it didn't end up mattering, as TCU had problems defending both.

Will Howard and Avery Johnson both enjoyed success on the ground and in the air. Although Collin Klein hasn't opened up the playbook with Johnson in the air yet, Johnson showed he can throw the rock.

Johnson finished with 90 passing yards and one touchdown. Johnson also added 93 yards on the ground. Howard threw for 154 yards and ran for 62 yards. Howard threw for two touchdowns on the night, including a 61-yard touchdown to D.J. Giddens.

Howard and Johnson alternated drives the whole game, which appeared to be the plan heading into the game.

"Collin [Klein] and I had a good plan overall," head coach Chris Klieman. "Coming from myself being a defensive guy, that’s hard to plan for."