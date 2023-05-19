On the heels of one transfer defensive back committing to K-State on Friday evening, the Wildcats added another. 2023 FCS opponent of K-State from SEMO, Tyler Nelome.



Nelome had 25 tackles, one interception and four pass breakups in the 2022 season for the Redhawks and will help fill a defensive back void after K-State lost a number of players to graduation, and others like Julius Brents and Josh Hayes to the NFL Draft.

K-State was one of many schools at the FBS level that had interest in Nelome after he entered the portal, West Virginia, Louisville and Washington were among some of the schools that were also pursuing.



The Wildcats and Chris Klieman will hope that Nelome has the same levels of success that past DB transfers like Brents, Hayes, Reggie Stubblefield and Drake Cheatum had. Unlike Hayes, Stubblefield and Cheatum though, Nelome has two years of eligibility remaining.



Nelome should compete for playing time immediately and the expectation will be for him to play a large role in K-State's season opener against his former school, SEMO, on September 2nd at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.