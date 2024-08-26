Takeaways: Kansas State releases week 1 depth chart
Week 1 of the college football season is here, which means teams across the country are beginning to release their two-deep depth chart for their season openers.While two-deep depth charts don't ho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news