We had a lot of questions about the Kansas State coaching staff before the 2019 season began. Now that we're three games - and three wins - into the Chris Klieman era, what have we learned?

1. This coaching staff means what it says.

Kansas State safeties coach Joe Klanderman and cornerbacks coach Van Malone (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

From a purely selfish, media-related perspective I've wondered - ever since we met K-State's new staff - if they were being literal with a lot of their wording in interviews or using coach speak. For example, we've heard them talk a ton about having multiple starters at positions and getting tons of guys on the field at spots. You hear that everywhere, it seems, but then the game starts and you see the same two linebackers every snap, barring injury. That's not the case at K-State, where the rotation and more even snap distribution is a real thing.

2. It is actually possible to "build" depth.

Kansas State cornerback Darreyl Patterson and safety Denzel Goolsby

Nobody questioned K-State's depth prior to the season more than me. That, and I sincerely believed K-State couldn't truly build more depth on its roster internally, that it would be a long process tied very closely to recruiting and long-term development. Those two things will still have a major impact on the Wildcats' big-picture ceiling under Klieman, but he's also proven capable of finding and developing talent he inherits. I can't even begin to list off players who look totally different from last year to this year, and that's a fantastic sign.

3. Mistakes are addressed, but not obsessed over.

Kansas State return man Phillip Brooks. (GrantFlanders/K-StateOnline)

The Wildcats have muffed four punts in the last two weeks. That's not okay, and Klieman knows it (he's said as much, publicly). That said, the Wildcats aren't going to throw players under the bus they had confidence in initially. Klieman did nothing but share confidence in Phillip Brooks after putting two on the ground against Bowling Green, and he responded well in Starkville. When Seth Porter made a similar mistake against the Bulldogs, he didn't take the redshirt freshman out of the game on future punt returns. I'm not saying adjustments won't be made when necessary - they already have been, at times - but one mistake won't shake this staff's belief in a player.

4. Young guys will play, a lot.

Kansas State true freshman defensive back Logan Wilson. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

Technically, this could be put into point one, as this staff means what it says. I think the idea of playing so many true freshmen, however, deserves its own point. As many as 11 true freshman have played in a single game (Bowling Green), and even in a key match-up against a ranked SEC team on the road the Wildcats used newcomers Joshua Youngblood and Logan Wilson extensively. A lot of coaches will talk about playing freshmen immediately as a pitch on the recruiting trail. K-State will do so, too, and with evidence they're telling the truth.

5. Position switches can happen quickly.

Kansas State defensive end Khalid Duke (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

Just off the top of my head, we've already seen Chris Herron transition to wide receiver, Cooper Beebe end up on the offensive line and Khalid Duke shift from linebacker to defensive end. Those are just young players, veterans Eric Gallon (linebacker to defensive end) and D.J. Render (wide receiver to defensive back) have also seen shifts. I don't think shifts will be made without significant thought - and player buy in - taking place, but the Wildcats also won't wait just to wait.

6. This staff will be willing to take chances on game days.

Kansas State running back James Gilbert (USA Today)

There's really only been one time this year K-State's staff was tested to see what it would do when a key decision had to be made in a tight game. The Wildcats' opening drive at Mississippi State stalled deep in Bulldog territory, and instead of taking three points to grab a small early lead, K-State decided to go for it on fourth-and-one. The attempt came up short, to be fair, but it's likely an indicator K-State will err on the side of aggression when push comes to shove.

7. Everybody is involved.

Former Kansas State running back Mike McCoy. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

Taylor Braet is giving inspiring halftime locker room speeches. Justin Hughes is carrying around white boards coaching. Mike McCoy is hosting recruits and interacting with the existing roster on game day. Joe Hall is looking intimidating on the sideline and dominating social media. Sean Snyder was on the sideline in Starkville and cracked a smile in post-game when reminded of Malik Knowles' kickoff return touchdown. No, K-State doesn't have as big of a support staff as many of its competitors - and it wants to grow that group - but in the mean time everybody is chipping in.

8. There are still uniform changes to come.

Kansas State's Taylor Braet, Hank Jacobs and Chris Klieman (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

Obviously, nothing new happened on this front in Starkville. I leaned towards believing it would, and I was wrong. The good news, however, is I can still confidently report to you there will be alterations to the traditional K-State uniform, and I also now believe you'll see them multiple times this season.

9. We still don't know how they'll handle a loss.

Kansas State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

Klieman has now won 24 straight games. I've only seen him in four post-game pressers, the three this year and last year's FCS Championship in Frisco, Texas, while he was coaching North Dakota State. So, I still have no idea how Klieman, or his staff, will handle losing a game. I'm sure it will be with class, a lack of excuses and praise for the other team and his own players. I just don't know yet. Maybe we'll never find out?

10. Chris Klieman believes he, again, has a special group of players.

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman (Associated Press)

To be clear, I wouldn't argue with Coach Klieman about this; I do believe K-State has a special group of kids on its roster. When you have a group like that every year, however, it probably has something to do with the man leading from the top.