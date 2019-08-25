News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-25 08:24:51 -0500') }} football Edit

The KSO Show: Season preview - defensive back

Grant Flanders • KStateOnline
@GrantFlanders
Producer

Grant Flanders and Matt Hall break down Kansas State's defensive backfield in the final position preview pod of the preseason.

