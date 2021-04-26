COLBY MCCALISTER COMMITS

Friendswood, Texas corner Colby McCalister became the fourth member of Kansas State's 2022 recruiting class. He is also the first non-Kansan to commit to the Wildcats. Derek Young breaks down what his commitment means and Drew Galloway caught up with McCalister on why he committed.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT01NSVRURUQhIfCfkpzwn6SNIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9kcmtTV3FldjZDIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZHJrU1dxZXY2QzwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb2xieSBNY0NhbGlzdGVyIChAQ29sYnlNY2NhbGlzdGVy KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvbGJ5TWNjYWxpc3Rl ci9zdGF0dXMvMTM4Mzk0MTQyNTQ1MzA5Mjg2ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAxOSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

CAMPS ARE BACK

With the dead period coming to a close on June 1, camps will also be coming back again. K-State currently has six camps planned for the month of June.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZGF0ZXMgaGF2ZSBjaGFuZ2VkLCB0aGUgQ29hY2hlcyBkZXZl bG9waW5nIHlvdSBoYXZlbuKAmXQhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2Ez ejgyU2hyOXMiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9hM3o4MlNocjlzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMmFFblJYVlJ3SyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzJhRW5S WFZSd0s8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9BUVNxa0MweDJ0Ij5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQVFTcWtDMHgydDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDaHVj ayBMaWxsaWUgKEBDaHVja0xpbGxpZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9DaHVja0xpbGxpZS9zdGF0dXMvMTM4NjczODY5MTY0OTk3ODM3 Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyNiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

MORE VISITORS PLANNED

With visits being permitted at the start of June, many prospects have scheduled a visit to Manhattan. A handful of new names were added to our master list of visitors, including a quarterback and a top local prospect.

KADEN WEATHERBY NOTE

Colorado offensive tackle Kaden Weatherby has narrowed his list down to two schools. Kansas State and and another big 12 school made the cut. Find out who that is and when he has a visit planned for K-State.

AVERY JOHNSON UPDATE

One of the premier 2023 targets is Maize quarterback Avery Johnson. Johnson spoke with Derek Young about his recruitment so far and an unofficial visit scheduled for Manhattan during the month of June. He'll also be joined by another major target inside the Sunflower State.

MORE RECRUITING TIDBITS AND NOTES

Find out more about a top target, linebacker recruiting, quarterback recruiting and more in the latest edition of the recruiting notebook.

NEW OFFERS

This week was a bit lighter on offers as football only made one and it was to Jake Clifton and basketball made offers to two 2024 prospects Boogie Fland and Ian Jackson.



COFFEE WITH CHRIS RETURNS

Grant Flanders sat down with associate head coach Chris Lowery to discuss this past season, offseason recruiting and more.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3lpODJkcTBqSngwP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

NOTE ON RYLAN GRIFFEN

One of the top 2022 prospects for Bruce Weber and company is Rivals top-100 guard Rylan Griffen. Griffen is cousins with former Wildcat Thomas Gipson. Grant Flanders caught up with Griffen and Griffen mentioned some schools standing out to him so far.

MORE BASKETBALL RECRUITING NEWS AND NOTES